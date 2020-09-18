Letter of the week
Grief support group new session starting Sept. 21
I know the loneliness, loss of hope, anger, the feelings of sadness and depression and how deeply the loss of a loved one can fill one’s life.
GriefShare helps group members apply biblical principles to the healing process after the death of a loved one. Throughout the videos and workbook, participants see how the gospel brings hope and restoration.
GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what grieving individuals are going through and want to help. It is meant to help those people recover from their losses and look forward to rebuilding their lives.
The sessions are 13 weeks long and will be held on Mondays starting Sept. 21 at Faith Lutheran Church in Isle. The group will meet from 6 until around 7:30 p.m. The cost per person is $15 which includes the workbook. Masks are required.
I encourage you to please reach out if you have lost a spouse, child, parent, family member or friend and are struggling in your grief or if you know of someone that is.
You can sign up by contacting me at (218) 821-4703 or email at shelly_rae_@hotmail.com. You can also register at www.griefshare.org/findagroup. Please feel free to call me or the church at (320) 676-3161 if you have any questions.
God Bless,
Michelle Sawatzky, Isle
Law enforcement urges your vote for Erickson on Nov. 3
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers, and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Representative Sondra Erickson in the General Election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses Sondra because she is an exceptional advocate for the towns and townships in the area.
Erickson is a strong supporter of our first responders and public safety officials. She stands against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and she promotes public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Rep. Erickson in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director,
Minnesota Police and
Peace Officers Association
