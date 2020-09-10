Interesting decision
Hmmm. This was an interesting decision by the county board of commissioners on their latest “resolution.”
Let’s add some more context to my previous letter to the editor. When the issue of “Second Amendment Rights” was first reported earlier this year by the Messenger, I contacted four individuals expressing my views: State Congresswoman Sondra Erickson, State Senator Andy Matthews, County Commissioner Dave Oslin, and County Attorney Joe Walsh. Of all these individuals, only Attorney Walsh thought enough to actually respond to me. It’s as though I and my right to lawful expression did not exist to the others. I can only conclude they did not have an answer to my concerns.
One paragraph of the new resolution states: “WHEREAS, the determination whether a law is constitutional or unconstitutional rests with the federal and state courts, and not the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners, and WHEREAS, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners cannot direct the Mille Lacs County Sheriff or other duly elected or appointed officials, current or future, of the County to take specific actions including litigation; and WHEREAS, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners wishes to express opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of citizens of Mille Lacs County; and WHEREAS, the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners wishes to express support for the Constitution of the United States of America, the Declaration of Independence, the Minnesota State Constitution.”
I must admit I haven’t seen a twisting of governmental logic this atrocious in quite some time. It literally falls all over itself with contradictions. If courts have the final say in determining constitutionality, our commissioners do not possess the right to express opposition to any law. We went over this. You neither responded to me nor researched just what the law says. Folks, you are being represented by people who do either not understand our laws, or they don’t care if they circumvent them.
As Attorney Walsh stated so well in the article, the entire resolution is ultimately meaningless, but that produces a bigger problem. If our commissioners are focusing their energies on this rather than the health, safety, and well being of all county residents, they need to be called out on it.
Terry Miles, Isle
