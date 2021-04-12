As I write my first Mayor’s Corner, I am feeling blessed to live in a small community with such great neighbors. I am truly honored to serve as your Isle mayor.
Our community has faced many challenges over the years, but none so debilitating as the COVID-19 pandemic. We faced the reality that the ability to rise through these challenges is not equally matched. Some families, businesses or individuals are much better resourced than others. Municipalities face the challenge of continuing to meet the regular needs of a community on a smaller pot of money. I am confident by working together we will meet these challenges.
As we emerge from the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, we witness our continuing efforts to rebuild and expand our infrastructure. We are hoping to break ground on our sewer/water expansion very soon. Additionally, much of our older infrastructure requires replacement and is being closely monitored by our city staff. There has been a tremendous amount of work done by our city employees to make all this happen.
We also continue to work on our much-needed road repairs; however, our resources are extremely limited which makes this a difficult task to keep up with the Minnesota weather.
I recently formed a committee to review the feasibility to reopen the on-sale (Bar) at the Muni. Due to lack of funding, required upgrades and staffing, the consensus of the committee was to remain closed until further notice. The bottom line is there is simply not enough resources available to reopen at this time. As we move forward, we will revisit the issue, and if it makes sense to the taxpayers of Isle, we will consider reopening. However, the Muni on-sale has struggled for many years to show a profit, and it may be best to keep it closed and consider a better use for the space. In the meantime, our Muni staff are working diligently to bring you a great selection of off-sale in the liquor store. Remember, all profits go back to the city to help pay for the many needs of the city. Your business is much appreciated.
We are supporting a flea market starting May 1 in the Muni parking lot area. We do require a vendor/solicitor to apply with the City prior to setting up their booth. The fees are $20 per day, $150 for 6 months or $300 for a year. The set up currently is scheduled for Friday and Saturdays at the Muni from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. There will be designated booth spaces marked on the pavement of 10 by 10 sections. They will be first come, first serve, and they are only allowed on the designation sections of the parking lot. All vendors will be responsible for their own licensure and insurance. Each vendor must provide the City with all the required documents prior to the approval of their set ups. If the need grows bigger than the space, an additional location could be added at that time, and the Council will give direction.
I want to take this opportunity to recognize Women’s History Month. March is an annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women events in history. In February 1980, President Carter issued a presidential proclamation which stated: “From the first settlers who came to our shores, from the first American Indian families who befriended them; men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often, the women were unsung, and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed. But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength, and love of women who built America was as vital as that of the men whose names we all know well.”
Take a moment in your life to recognize those women who have had a positive influence in your life.
I thank the Messenger for allowing me to write in the mayor’s column, and I look forward to serving our community. Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact city hall.
Guest columnist Ernie Frie is the mayor of Isle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.