From left
“I’ve owned a garden
store in St. Paul for
the past 21 years,
so I’ll be busy.”
Charlie Golden-Black,
Twin Cities
“I don’t garden.
I am a musician
by trade.”
John (Chopper) Black,
Twin Cities
“I can’t garden
living on Mille Lacs
because it seems
like the lack of
sunlight makes it
hard to grow things.”
Anita Roden,
Isle
“I have a garden
at my dad’s home
in Onamia. I’m
going to try
growing hops for
my home brewing
project.”
Jeremy Biniek,
Isle
“I’m going to
try growing l
avender this
summer because
I hear there is
a shortage and
money to be made.”
Robert Field,
Bismarck
