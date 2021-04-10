Mess asks 4-7-2021

From left

“I’ve owned a garden

store in St. Paul for

the past 21 years,

so I’ll be busy.”

Charlie Golden-Black,

Twin Cities

“I don’t garden.

I am a musician

by trade.”

John (Chopper) Black,

Twin Cities

“I can’t garden

living on Mille Lacs

because it seems

like the lack of

sunlight makes it

hard to grow things.”

Anita Roden,

Isle

“I have a garden

at my dad’s home

in Onamia. I’m

going to try

growing hops for

my home brewing

project.”

Jeremy Biniek,

Isle

“I’m going to

try growing l

avender this

summer because

I hear there is

a shortage and

money to be made.”

Robert Field,

Bismarck

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.