As a pre-law student, I received some great advice: The job of a lawyer is to solve problems. People will come to you with their most difficult problems. If you don’t like dealing with the most difficult problems, don’t be a lawyer.
Fast-forward to 2020, and we have no shortage of difficult problems. One timely problem is how to safely and fairly conduct an election amidst a pandemic. Voting by mail has become a political issue without any consensus. Many people are concerned about an increasing risk of voter fraud associated with a mass vote-by-mail campaign. More problems to worry about. Early voting in-person is a good solution to all of these problems.
A recent Pew Research poll found that 50% of Americans expect to have difficulties casting a ballot. Before the pandemic, 85% of registered voters said it would be easy to vote. This is an alarming trend that could depress voter turnout nationwide. Many people are afraid that standing in line and voting in November presents a risk of being infected with COVID-19.
Early in-person voting starts on Friday, Sept. 18. You don’t need any excuse to vote early, just a willingness to come in person to the historic courthouse in Milaca located at 635 2nd Street SE and cast your ballot before Nov. 3. The Auditor’s office is staffed daily Monday through Friday and prepared to personally take your ballot during business hours from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Mille Lacs County has taken significant safety precautions including hand sanitizer stations, additional glass barriers, and extra sanitation measures. Voting early will allow for fewer numbers of voters on any one day and greater social distancing, further limiting any risk of infection. For those who wish to request a ballot by mail, the county will also have a secure dropbox available outside the historic courthouse to drop off your ballot personally.
Some people that have safety concerns are the unsung heroes of Election Day: election judges. Election judges give their time to support our democracy and make sure that our elections remain fair and uncompromised. In the 2018 general election, around 60% of U.S. poll workers were over the age of 60. Half of those workers were over the age of 70. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age. While a voter only stands in line and votes once, an election judge could be exposed to every voter throughout the day.
Minnesota has also joined a national push to recruit younger poll workers. Election judges are paid, temporary employees of your city or town. There are no location requirements, and you are able to commute to wherever you are needed. All poll workers will be provided with personal protective equipment to limit the risk of exposure. If you are over 18 and willing to support our democracy as an election judge, contact a city or township in Mille Lacs County and offer to help. If you need the contact information for city or township officials, feel free to contact the Mille Lacs County Auditor’s Office at (320) 983-8310.
Be an Election Hero. Vote early, and consider being an election judge, even outside of your home jurisdiction.
Guest columnist Joe Walsh is the Mille Lacs County attorney.
