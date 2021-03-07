I grew up in the days when Sundays, at least in our family, were reserved for going to church in the morning and calling on friends and relatives in the afternoon. We don’t hear that term “calling on” much any more. It really meant stopping by for a visit to their home, with the intention of spending time together, and usually sharing a homemade treat of some kind – prepared in the hopes that “company” would come to “call on” them. Times have changed since those long-ago days of my youth, and the activity of “calling on” people seems to be a relic of that past era.
The purpose of “calling on” someone was to catch up on the events of their lives. We didn’t have the immediate news vehicles of Facebook or Twitter in those days, and though the telephone was available, it didn’t allow all of us to interact with one another at the same time (nor did it allow for us to indulge in the homemade goodies). Calling on people allowed us more generous time to visit, to renew and deepen our friendships, to share in a more relaxed way. By making an effort to call on people, we were telling them that we cherished our relationship with them and that we valued the time we spent with them.
The Psalmist in Psalm 18:3 speaks about engaging with God for the same reasons: “I call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised, and I am saved from my enemies.” We are reminded in these words that God wants us to call upon him because he is worthy of our attention (our praise), but it’s more than that. God wants us to engage with him because he is reliably our protection – the one who saves us from our enemies. To “call on God” is more than a friendly visit – it is an opportunity for the reassurance of God’s power over our enemies and God’s promise to be renewed in us. How long has it been since you “called on” God? Call on God today!
Rev. Juli Sutton-Deem pastors at Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison.
