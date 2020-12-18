Looking back, who would have predicted the mess of 2020. After 30-plus years working in education, it is a year I will never forget. I can’t even tell you how many changes have been made to keep our school open. At the end of each day, I am exhausted. I look back on what I did, only to discover that nothing was easy, nothing was to a point where it felt like routine. It is one thing to have “a” change in your day, it is another when “everything” has changed, every day.
I have had to change the wording on letters that are usually the same every year, read the many new lists now added to my daily routine, made sure the mask is in place, wipe down the desk once in a while, checked on everyone to see if they are handling the day OK or if they need help, made sure parents know what we are planning to do, sat at my desk and participated in way too many Zoom or Google Meet meetings, worried about the students that have not contacted the school in over a week, worried about the staff that had to stay home because of close contact with someone with COVID, tried to find coverage for the staff that is out and then repeat this all daily while adding a few new things each day. Truthfully, most of these changes were done by my wonderful office staff because our office is currently the hub for class attendance lists, distance learning attendance lists, isolation/quarantine lists, lunch lists, bus lists, and now a master list that puts everything in one place. “List” has become a new four letter word.
However, as much as I want to complain, I can’t. It is my teachers who have had the most changes. They are teaching the kids in the building and the ones who chose to stay home. We also have kids that need to isolate or quarantine for short amounts of times, so they are here and there. This means the teacher needs to get work ready to go on the fly – while connecting with the Distance Learning kids and keeping the ones in the building doing their work. They are trying to have copies on hand for future work or the quick switch to distance learning when they had close contact with someone who tested positive. Keeping everyone on the same assignment is not an easy task. Getting it all turned back in close to the same time is even harder. The in and out means another list with all of us working together to make sure we know where the students are when they are doing their assignments. All the while, hoping the electronic and internet parts of connecting are actually working.
Needless to say, not only is it hard for those of us who work in the building – the families are struggling as well. As an elementary, we know the older students can keep track of time, check in during math and reading, complete work, and get it back to the teacher – on a good week. However, life happens and now the teacher is waiting two weeks for the assignment to come back to be corrected. Yet the content moves on, and the teacher has to hope that the student knows how to do the steps on the missing work as they hand out the test. We also know that younger students need help from their family, and they are struggling with the reality of COVID as well. Who has time to work and help their child with school work? This is not easy for anyone, but we are all doing the best that we can.
While some students have had to stay home to protect family members unable to fight the virus, we have been fortunate to have the rest of the students in the building. Our smaller class sizes have given us the ability to keep our students six feet apart. We are doing everything we can to keep our kids protected. School was not meant to be done at home or only online (I would have failed miserably if I had to be in school during the pandemic; I need to hear the directions and discussions that happen in class). Kudos for all the work that is getting done. Yet there is still a worry that our students are not learning everything that they should this year. As a professional, that hurts, and we know we are going to be working on the gaps created for years to come. Please let the school know when your child needs help, and we will do the best we can to get you what you need to have all students succeed.
As we try to grasp all that we have changed, we also need to realize some of the changes were not so bad. We have discovered that most kids now appreciate being in the building and around their friends and their teachers; families are spending more time together; we are more resilient than we thought, we can do what is needed to “Protect the Pack”; and we have found that keeping six feet apart, hand washing/sanitizing, detailed cleaning in classrooms and wearing masks actually keeps the kids healthier.
And yet, that being said, I still worry about the health of my families, students and staff, that is – their mental health. We are entering the hardest time of the year and this year will be really hard. Keep talking! Check on your kids, friends, neighbors, and parents. Try to look forward to a fun activity every week: family walk, sledding, car ride, fishing, skating, taking pictures of nature, et cetera. Do something nice for someone else: send a letter, send a card, call someone and sing a silly song, make a small basket of goodies, et cetera. Together we can make it through; we just need to think of others as well as ourselves.
As the year comes to an end, I have made another change for the year; I am taking control. I will make this change because I want to do it – not because I have to do it. I will be sending out one letter or card a day. I will try to make life better – one person at a time – one moment at a time.
Melisa Maxwell is the Isle Elementary Dean of Students.
