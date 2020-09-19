We were done with dogs. Our chocolate Labs had provided companionship and joy for years. We thought cherishing memories and photos would get us through our future dogless years.
Then came the “ditch dog.” I slowed the car on a frontage road along Mille Lacs Lake, so I wouldn’t run over a little grey animal scampering up onto the road from the ditch. But it didn’t keep going. Instead, it ran to my car door and leaped up toward the door handle, imploring me to take it out of the cold April rain. It was drenched and shivering.
So, of course, I got out and lifted it into the back seat. I’d let it warm up, take it home, and use its ID to reunite it with its owner shortly.
I finished my errand, carried the skinny, still shivering thing into the kitchen and towel dried it. There was no collar. It snuggled into the towel and my arms. We had no dog food so I microwaved a soft cooked egg, put it in a bowl on the floor along with some water, and she gobbled it down.
The next day I called our vet and took the dog in to get the microchip read. There was no microchip. The vet said she had a tummy scar from puppy prevention, appeared well socialized and behaved, was healthy but skinny, and her matted fur showed she’d been on the loose for quite a while. I went home and followed his advice to give her a bath and a brushing to loosen the tangled fur. She liked it, no fussing or resistance. She’d been loved and cared for, I could tell. I also followed the vet’s advice about posters, notices on Facebook and calling local vets and groomers. There was no response.
As the first weeks passed, she snuggled her way into our hearts as well as our arms. She knew to use that stare, the one that said “I need to go out.” She loved to cuddle and was drawn to the man of the house, preferring his lap to any other place. She reminded us of how nice it is to have a family member who doesn’t bore you with troubles or complain about aches, pains or other people. She liked whatever we watched on TV, ate the same thing every day and was grateful for it, made us laugh with the yips and leg twitches that filled her doggy dreams. She began to head for the door as soon as I touched my purse so she could go along for a ride.
She reminded us that the half of Minnesota’s population who’ve never owned, loved or enjoyed a dog are missing a unique part of life. A part that doesn’t care if you’re rich, poor, skinny, attractive, dumb, ugly, young, smart, or past your prime. The part that’s proved petting a dog lowers blood pressure and releases endorphins to relieve pain and stress. I’ve read that touching a dog has brought children out of comas and helped elderly people “come alive” from the world they’d been lost in. You haven’t laughed until you’ve laughed at the antics of a puppy. Dogs help people realize that it’s possible to relax without drugs or liquor and conquer tension without medical help. And nothing can make a grown man weep like the loss of his dog.
So here we are, captivated by our ditch dog, making new dog memories. She’s the cutest thing. Our lives are enriched and would have been empty if I hadn’t driven along that road at exactly that time.
Mary Wasche is a Messenger guest columnist and local author. Her books are available for purchase at the Messenger office.
