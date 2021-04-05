Early- and late-season walleye harvests will be allowed on Mille Lacs Lake this year, including for the season opener through Memorial Day weekend.
The DNR’s conservative approach is continued with Mille Lacs walleye harvest regulations for 2021.
Anglers can anticipate a bag limit that allows keeping one fish that fits the slot limit of 21-23 inches or is over 28 inches, beginning May 15 through May 31, and then again from Sept. 16 through Nov. 30. It’s important to remember that Mille Lacs Lake continues to offer the full venue of outdoor recreational opportunities and remains one of Minnesota’s great vacation spots.
The DNR reports this year’s winter walleye harvest was about 16,000 pounds, about half of what it was in 2020. Lower catch rates for anglers, combined with fewer people fishing, caused harvest to return to normal levels after a big spike last year, the agency indicated. That drop in walleye take, the DNR said, provided more flexibility to implement a one-fish limit during the early season and plan one for the late season.
More information about fishing regulations on Mille Lacs Lake, ongoing DNR management and research, citizen engagement, and Mille Lacs-area recreation opportunities is available at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/millelacslake.
Dale Lueck is the state representative for District 10B which includes Aitkin and Crow Wing counties.
