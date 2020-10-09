What’s in a name? This old cliché question has its place, but not in this discussion.
Names and nicknames are funny things, whether it’s for a person, a place, or a thing. There has to be familiarity with the subject in order for there to be any meaning to the name. If only one person calls something or someone by a particular name, it’s certainly not very well known. When many people recognize a name and accept it, then it’s well known, official or not. Sometimes the connotation is good, bad, neutral, or in a very gray area.
Way back when I was a kid, there was a seldom-used dirt road that cut through a patch of woods west of our house. It was known to us kids in the vicinity as “the Bumpy Road.” I have no idea whose older sibling created this moniker, but it was certainly accurate. Sometimes it was abbreviated to just “The Bump.” You had to be there. There was no street sign on it, as there was on the dirt street I lived on, and the town road grader never, ever graded the Bumpy Road. We rode our bicycles on the Bumpy Road on the way to a small store where we would buy comic books and candy, and to a Pure Oil gas station where we used the air hose to pump up our bike tires. I actually blew up a tire and tube there once. Literally. Was that ever hard to explain! Anyway, the old Bumpy Road was twisted and rutted, and full of holes, which limited car traffic but not bicycles. The thing was, outside of our limited circle, nobody else would know what the Bumpy Road was! Now, of course, it’s paved and has curbs and a name, but whenever I drive over it, my mind still says Bumpy Road. Nearby was an out-of-control stand of white pine trees, cleverly named “The Pines.” That origin is also unclear.
There was a spooky looking abandoned basement house on the way to our bus stop, said to have been lived in by Old George. Nobody we knew had ever met Old George, and nobody knew what became of him, but we were sure that if there were haunted houses, Old George’s house was one of them.
Many strange names and terms seem to come from deer hunting. I recall my father talking about the Bear Hump, a ridge back in the woods well west of Hwy. 65 where he once saw a bear. A small group of us knew exactly what this was, but no one else had a clue. Other nearby landmarks were the old Ash place and the old Olson place, both now abandoned over a century ago. Only a very few now know where they were. And calling either a “place” is really a stretch. Also, there was the famous Beer Can Tree out along the trail. Deer hunting season had an odd effect on playing cards in the evenings, with various unusual terms and names added to the usual ones. Many are unprintable. It’s tricky to keep track of this stuff.
When area town sites were being platted and laid out a long time ago, it was official county business, so lots of people came to know about it. But paradoxically, some of the town sites have now faded away, and while some of the names are forgotten, the official titles are still there.
There is an unsurprising generational effect on what things are called as well, since the younger set may not recognize what seems like a familiar common name, and vice versa. When you tell a young person “Just drive down the road and turn left directly across from where Hans Jorgensen’s house used to be,” they will think you are out of your mind. And if they tell you to turn right when the 4G indicator fades out on your cell phone you may think the same.
Everybody calls something, something different, and everyone figures they are right. We would all do well to remember that everyone sees things from a different perspective, that may not be wrong, but just different.
Gerald Wollum is a guest columnist. He is a history buff from Red Top and Coon Rapids.
