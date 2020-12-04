Every year I hear many say that we are now entering the holidays and we can expect more suicides. This has been the story told year after year. However, this statement is not true. In fact, December has been one the lowest suicide rated months of the year according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Spring time has actually been noted as having some of the highest suicide rates of any other time of year.
According to statistics from CDC in 2018, there were 48,000 deaths linked to suicide. That is approximately a suicide death every 11 minutes. This is the 10th leading cause of death. This, however, changes with age and demographics. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 to 34 years old.
In 2018, 10.7 million American adults thought about suicide. Of those, 3.3 million made a plan, and 1.4 million attempted suicide. 70 billion dollars are spent per year in a lifetime with medical and work-loss costs alone.
From Jan. 1, 2020 through Nov. 24, 2020, Mille Lacs County had received 134 calls of service for suicide and or mental health. Not all of these resulted in a suicide some were to check on individual’s health and well-being and others were calls for help. Unfortunately some involved a death.
How can we prevent suicide?
The CDC developed information on the best available evidence for suicide prevention:
Strengthen economic support
• Strengthen household financial security
• Housing stabilization policies
Strengthen access and delivery of suicide care
• Coverage of mental health conditions in health insurance policies
• Reduce provider shortages in underserved areas
• Safer suicide care through system change
Create protective environments
• Reduce access to lethal means among persons at risk of suicide
• Organizational policies and culture
• Community-based policies to reduce excessive alcohol use
Promote connectedness
• Peer norm programs
• Community engagement activities
Teach coping and problem-solving skills
• Social-emotional learning programs
• Parenting skill and family relationship programs
Identify and support people at risk
• Gatekeeper training treatment for people at risk of suicide
• Crisis intervention treatment to prevent re-attempts
Lessen harms and prevent future risk
• Postvention
• Safe reporting and messaging about suicide
The bottom line is that we all need to be aware that there are many individuals around us that have real life daily struggles with depression and suicide. We need to make sure that we are all listening to those around us that may seem to be just having a bad day.
If you or anyone you know is having a struggle, please know that there are people who want to help. Please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Don Lorge is the Mille Lacs County Sheriff.
