How many face masks have you collected since last March?

From left:
“If we are counting just cloth, I only have about 15. I’m partial to Christmas designs.”
Allison Steffenson, Walker
“Just the one.”
Tracy Frikken, Isle
“28.”
Shaun Whitcraft, Minneapolis
“I’d say 60, at least.”
Tamara Brown,Isle
“Too many, probably about six.”
Renee Gallion,Isle
