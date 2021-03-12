As much as I’d love to write about something fun like fishing or the outdoors, I feel obligated to keep the subject matter related to the current pandemic. So, can you believe an entire year has gone by since the “official” outbreak of COVID-19? I know this time last year there were a lot of doubters out there wondering if the virus was for real. Well, I think we’ve discovered the hard way that it certainly is. We’ve all endured hardships related to this virus. Some worse than others. Especially those that unfortunately lost their lives or the life of a loved one, or their business or job. For a lot of us, it was just the inconvenience of not being able to go where we want, when we want. But don’t get me wrong, that is an important freedom that can very easily be taken for granted but obviously does not even come close to losing someone.
That can sometimes be difficult to keep in perspective. If the virus has not impacted the health of your family or friends, it’s easy to complain about the daily public hardships. But if you think for a moment about the people’s lives and their families that are forever changed by this virus, it should put things back into perspective. So, I will ask – is wearing a mask really a big deal? I know a lot of people that still think it is (and not because of a medical condition). Personally, I don’t understand it, but to each his own. I do know this, most people inherently don’t like to be told what to do, and I get that. But pick your battles. If it’s for the safety of the country, then it’s a no brainer for me – I’m wearing a mask.
I love the people that pick and choose when they’re going to wear one. Like they actually know when and where it’s going to stop the spread. I was up on Lake of the Woods fishing a while back and it was like stepping into a time machine. One place we went to not even the servers or bartenders were wearing one. I felt like I was the foolish one actually wearing one to our table and when moving around the place. The funny thing is, I bet most of the people there wear a mask back wherever they came from. But not there – it was a mask vacation. I’ve seen similar instances around here as well.
Then there’s the people that think after all this time that it’s still a hoax. I’ve heard it called a “planneddemic” a “damndemic” and other sorted conspiracy theories. I’ve even heard of more militias – like the one that stormed the Capitol January 6 – that are marching in defiance of the city and state mandates. When I hear this stuff it really scares me – that there are people in our country acting like this. If I could say one thing to them, I would say, “You’re not helping; you’re making it worse.” Because of people and events like this, it’s actually extending the duration of this terrible pandemic.
I think we can all agree we want this to be over, get back to normal – or the new normal – whatever that is. But we need to work together to beat this. With the vaccine, there should be light at the end of the tunnel. But the non-believers, troublemakers and non-mask wearing people are only delaying the inevitable end. I’m sure they think they’re helping and are probably more than willing to tell you why. But they’re not. And unless we continue to practice social distancing, not attend large gatherings and wear masks when in public until we beat this – it’s only going to drag on even longer. So, let’s all fight this together – instead of each other – and just do the right thing.
Guest columnist Erik Jacobson lives on the West side of Mille Lacs and is a Supervisor for Kathio Township and the Fire Warden.
