From left:
“I would definitely want to see Prince in concert.”
Matt Clough, Brainerd
“Rigina Spektor and Brandi Carlile, but they’ve only stopped because of COVID.”
Abby Archer,
Minneapolis
“Prince.”
Wendy Tibbetts, Brainerd
“Backstreet Boys, but I’m only going to give you my maiden name.”
Morgan Pulak, Fort Ripley
“Queen with Freddie Mercury.”
Dalton Tibbetts, Brainerd
