Winter is definitely not my favorite season in the year. I love warmth, green grass and flowers. You don’t see much of that in winter. You don’t see much of daylight, either.
In the winter months, I oftentimes find myself feeling down. Perhaps it is because there are less hours of daylight and those few daylight hours are gloomy and dark. Winter is a time that reminds us that we live in darkness, figuratively and literally.
We have definitely been experiencing dark times in the past year. The pandemic has left us feeling frustrated and hopeless. We have various opinions over safety measures and how to function as a society amidst all of it. We may have valid concerns over our own health and are concerned about contracting the illness. The situation can seem so dark and bleak. Not only that, our country continues to experience intense political divisions. In many ways, it seems like darkness has definitely crept into our society.
What’s worse is that we are encouraged to cut people out of our lives if we have disagreements. We are encouraged to argue, not find common ground. We have lost respect for our fellow human beings. The same beings that we have been called to love and care for.
In these dark times, we must look to the light, Jesus Christ. “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it” (John 1:5). We pray that Christ’s light shine in these dark times, but it’s not up to only Christ to bring light into this world. Jesus tells us “Let your light shine before others, so they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.”
We are to bring light into the world. That means we should be supporting each other, rather than tearing each other down (yes, even people we disagree with). We should be sticking up for those that are being treated unfairly. We should be caring for the homeless, the hungry, the marginalized. We are called to be beacons of light.
It’s oh-too-easy to contribute to the darkness that surrounds us, even when we yearn for hope, yearn for light. Show forth the light of Christ and his message for all people. Christ has given us his light. Let it shine. Let it shine. Let it shine.
Kate Mensing is the Pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Isle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.