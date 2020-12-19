Mess asks in Garrison:
Has any holiday song started to get on your nerves?
“‘Let It Snow,’ because there isn’t any snow.”
Shauna VanHorn, Brainerd
“‘12 Days of Christmas’ is getting annoying. We’re still big Christmas fans though.”
Katye Hill, Garrison
“‘Frosty the Snowman.’”
Darla Wall, Princeton
“I don’t listen to Christmas music until after Advent.”
Debbie Trunk, Princeton
“No.” [They began singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”]
Adalynn Cox and Hannah Rasmussen, Garrison
