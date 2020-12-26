Mess asks in Isle:
Dec. 18 is National Underdog Day. Is there an underdog you are rooting for?
“President Trump.”
Casey DeGraw, Isle
“My oldest son, he’s inspired me by becoming a wonderful man and raising his family.”
Susan Ferrara, McGrath
“Small businesses.”
Abby Orr, Isle
“The Vikings.”
Steve Anderson, Brainerd
“The Wahkon Bog.”
Angie Moen, Isle
