Mess asks Teal’s Market in Isle:
2020’s been a weird year. If you could do it over again, is there anything you’d change?
“No, it wasn’t the best year, but it hasn’t been all bad. I had time at home with family during lockdown.”
Tim Honek, Isle
“I’d hunker down and be prepared for what’s coming in March.”
Jake Kettelhodt, Wahkon
“Yes, definitely, I’d campaign harder to keep our small businesses open. If Target can be open, why can’t they?”
Karen Tramm, Isle
“No, I’d been having a busy time before, and I’ve had more time to help out at home now.”
Tara Dresser, McGrath
“No, because I wouldn’t want to do this over again.”
Briana Brandt, Onamia
