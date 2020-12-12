Mess asks in Garrison:
When is the earliest you should decorate for Christmas?
“The beginning of December.”
Mitchell Garner, Grand Rapids
“The day after Thanksgiving.”
Lee Schindler, Brooklyn Center
“December 1.”
Max Martin, Chisago Lakes
“Right after Thanksgiving.”
Pam Barta, Rosemount
“The end of October or early November.”
Tony Orsello, Minneapolis
