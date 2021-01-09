Mess asks patrons of Casey’s Convenience Store in Onamia:
What was a memorable present from Santa as a child?
“I got my first stereo set when I was in 6th or 7th grade.”
Allison Schmit, Minneapolis
“I got a Lego Gold Mine set.”
Charlie Schmit, Minneapolis
“Got my first pair of Bauer hockey skates.”
Braden Willis, Isle
“I got a couple ‘My Little Ponies.’”
Melissa Jenson, Isle
“I got a ‘Red Rider’ sled, and we would play outside all day during the winter.”
Scott Howard, Onamia
