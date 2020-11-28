Mess asks at a high school volleyball match:
What will you be thankful for this holiday?
“My truck and essential workers, including our Isle teachers.”
Madi Hebeisen, IHS
“My volleyball teammates and my cats, Boo and Bones.”
Megan VanBuskirk, IHS
“I’m thankful for the chance to play varsity volleyball as a ninth-grader.”
Katlyn Schoeck, IHS
“For Mille Lacs Lake with the views, the fishing and the scenic overlook.”
Isabelle Krawiecki, IHS
“My loving family, including my grandparents who come to visit us from Arizona.”
Ellie Hubbell, IHS
