Mess asks on Halloween Eve:
What is your favorite part of Halloween?
“Dressing up and bringing the kids trick-or-treating.”
Holly Jablonski, Isle
“Dressing up.”
Jesse Vivant, Isle
“See the smiles on kids’ faces.”
Kathleen Richards, Milaca
“The candy.”
Max Erickson, Isle
“When kids (and adults) get to dress up.”
Christine “Pineapple” Jameson, Wahkon
