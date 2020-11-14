Mess asks around Isle:
What’s your favorite thing about fall?
“The weather and the trees. We are loving the weather right now.“
Nancy Anderson, Isle
“Pumpkin spice.”
Slyverr Lehmann, Isle
“The leaves turning color, and going out for one last motorcycle ride to see it – like I am today.”
Joe Ebenhoh, Isle
“The colors around the lake. I love looking at it from my deck.”
Pat Fortner, Isle
“When all the new vegetables come out.”
Bev Goenner, Isle
