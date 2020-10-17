Mess asks at Teal’s Market in Isle:
Saturday, Oct. 17 is National Mulligan Day. Is there any place in your life you’d like a do-over or second chance?
“Yeah, 1969-70. I was working for Mr. Nixon.”
Gary Peterson, Isle
“Oh, so many places ... I wish I had a better education.”
Sandy Beck, Onamia
“Well, I’ve got four children with three different moms, let’s put it that way.”
Dan Bergeson, Isle
“If I can keep the smarts I’ve got now, I’d like to go back to being 40.”
Kathy Perkins, Wahkon
“I’d like to focus more on family than work.”
Heidi Hamers, Onamia
