Mess asks at Johnson’s Portside:
What is the best film for the Halloween season?
“‘The Shining.’”
Nicole Krohm, Brainerd
“I’d say Rob Zombie’s new version of ‘Halloween.’”
Bill Prudhomme, Mora
“‘Casper,’ I guess. That’s the only one I can think of.”
Blair Erickson, Brainerd
“‘Nightmare on Elm Street.’”
Susan Ferrara, McGrath
“‘Halloween,’ I suppose.”
Dave Jones, Burnsville
