Mess asks:
What do you think of this weather?
“It’s cold but I’m sure it’s going to melt but be a super cold winter. I grew up ice fishing and don’t mind the cold weather at all.”
Alicia Poissant
“It’s way too cold and way too much snow. I don’t like the ice.”
Gloria Templin
“It’s warming up next week and making us wait longer to get out and ice fish and snowmobile.”
Tim Pogoczny
“It’s not normal. I like it though. You can always put more clothes on.”
Jen Hemmerich
“I enjoy … it came a little too soon. People couldn’t wrap up some fall projects.”
Jodi Crowell
