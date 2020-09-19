Mess asks in Malmo and Garrison:
Sunday, Sept. 13 was National Grandparents Day.
Do you remember any words of wisdom you learned from your grandparents?
“Take time for the little things, and spend every day to its fullest. I can remember them always making time for me.”
Sara McGinley, Coon Rapids
“To listen to your elders, because they are smarter than they look. You should respect them for who they are.”
Terrah Jensen, McGrath
“For my own grandmother, it was to be kind to each other.”
Pam Anderson, Minnetonka
“I never knew my grandparents, but I’ve got advice for my own grandkids: Stay out of politics.”
Rocky Kennedy, Garrison
“My maternal grandpa always said, ‘Don’t let the b*sterds get you down.’ He taught me to stand up for myself.”
Allison Michael, Minneapolis
