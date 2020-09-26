Mess asks at Teal’s Market in Isle:
Where’s the best place to view fall foliage?
“Around Mille Lacs on a pontoon.”
Anita Roden, Isle
“On the North Shore, at Gooseberry Falls.”
Derek Anderson, Isle
“The White Mountains of New Hampshire, or the North Shore.”
Tyler Russell, Hutchinson
“Duluth now, and then down here next.”
Sharon Segebarth, Isle
“New England, just the whole region in general.”
Scott Gilbertson, Isle
