Eddy Silker passed away several months ago. Mention his name and many Mille Lacs-connected folks can recall Eddy’s major historic contributions to the lake scene.
He was the namesake for the original Eddy’s Launch Service, which he began in 1960. The name Eddy’s lives on today via the large and luxurious Eddy’s Resort, operated by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe government’s Corporate Commission
After about a decade at Silker’s Cozy Cove Resort and a short stint in Iowa, Eddy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Silker, returned to the Onamia area in 1959 and bought what had been Stan’s Minnow Service at the intersection of Highways 27 and 169.
Later that place would become Bitzan’s Tackle Castle, run by Jim and Carol Bitzan, and then Lundeen’s Tackle Castle, managed by Bill and Kathy Lundeen, the Castle’s last operators. A couple years ago, the complex was sold to the Mille Lacs Band government. The bait shop-living quarters building was torn down. Mille Lacs locals don’t know what comes next at that historic corner.
Eddy Silker’s connection to Mille Lacs began in the early 1940s when he was about 9 years old. He’s likely best remembered for building a launch every year for 10 years into 1972. That spring he launched the 72-foot Flagship, likely the largest-ever walleye-fishing boat in the USA, Canada or maybe the whole world!
Before building launches in the 1960s, young Eddy Silker bought his first launch from the late Ted Miller at Miller Heights Resort. I remember Eddy telling me how little he paid for the boat, but I can’t recall the amount. Maybe something like $10 or $20. Even when factoring in 60 years of inflation, that was a real bargain – like under $100 or $200 in today’s money!
I’ll always remember driving down the old lake-hugging Scenic Highway to watch Eddy and crew launch that new 72-foot Flagship in 1972. His wife cracked a bottle of champagne over the bow as the 72-footer was eased down the ramp and into the harbor.
Eddy’s Launch Service endured the big lake’s occasional group-fishing challenges — like storms, mechanical problems, drunken and/or unruly customers, and more.
Eddy Silker was lucky to have Gene “Grampa” and Delores “Gramma” Coons pitch in big-time while he was in dental school, both sides of 1970. Grampa Coons (1924-1997) and the Coons kids — Mike, Sid, and Cliff — helped with the launch service and winter fish house operation. Launch drivers at Eddy’s included some well-known Mille Lacs fishing names, like Bob Brandt, Dick King, and Terry McQuoid, to name a few. And Grampa Coons was one of Eddy’s boat-building helpers.
Eddy practiced dentistry in Onamia before starting his multi “million dollar” dental enterprise called The Smile Center. I believe the first location was in Deerwood.
Yes, people have their quirks. Mention Eddy Silker and we hear various takes. But there’s no denying he exuded lots of energy and creativity. He certainly was a major player in Mille Lacs resort and fishing history.
Murray vs Murry
And thinking about the south end of Mille Lacs, is it Murray Beach, as road signs spell it? Or is it Murry Beach, as spelled on ads and vintage postcards promoting Murry Beach Resort? Back in the 1920s, it was Murry Beach Pavilion on that establishment’s signs. Also in the ‘20s, Victor Magnuson, a Milaca realtor, advertised lakeshore lots for sale at Murry Beach on Mille Lacs.
But early newspapers, like the Wahkon Enterprise, sometimes spelled it Murray Beach. For example, in September 1916, a report of the famous Earle Brown selling his summer home to Bert Rose, stated it was near Murray Beach, “one of the finest spots on the lake.” (That fancy home on large acreage along the old Scenic Highway was called Hillcrest, now owned by Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe government.)
So is it Murray Beach or Murry Beach?
Guest columnist Joe Fellegy studies history of the Mille Lacs Lake area.
