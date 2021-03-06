March 2 is a special day for me as that is the day I was born, but I’m not writing to talk about myself. I want to talk about Wahkon’s late mayor, Sandy Reichel. It has been a year now since you left us, and yes, it was on my birthday. I was sitting by the pool at my sister-in-law’s in California. I heard the news, I cried and I toasted a beer to you. I spent 16 years sitting next to you as a council member and acting mayor in your absence. Little did I know I would be sitting in your chair and filling your shoes. I am deeply honored to follow in your footsteps. As I promised you, I will continue with projects that we have started, and I promise I will do my best to make you proud as we continue what you’ve done and finish what you have left for us to finish. I never wanted to be mayor, because the mayor we had did a great job! I was perfectly content sitting next to you and working with you as a council person.
I now know what it means to be the mayor of Wahkon. It is not just a job where you show up once or twice a month and run a meeting. It is policies, ordinances, zoning, staffing – the list goes on and on – and every meeting and agenda is different. Agenda topics are always on our mind, and there is research to do, so we know the history of the topic in order to make decisions based on facts. As council members and mayors change every two to four years, so do opinions. And thank goodness for our city clerk who keeps us all up to speed! As we all know, tomorrow is never promised, so today we live. We live for ourselves, we live for our families and yes, we live for you. As public officials, we live for you, and every day we do what is best for you and all of the residents and guests that come to Wahkon and our surrounding communities.
Sandy, you made everyone feel welcomed and you lit up the room with your beautiful smile. Thank you, Sandy, for your years of commitment to our city and the great job you did! Cheers!
Ronda Bjornson is the Wahkon City mayor and Messenger contributor.
