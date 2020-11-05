I’m in my annual November doldrums. They started the last week of October when I had to rustle out gloves and a hat I haven’t seen since March, and I didn’t choose a warm enough jacket for my daily bike ride. I bundled my tiny dog up to her ears in a blanket for her usual ride in the bike basket, but she just looked at me accusingly as if it was my fault she had to be out in the cold. I bought her little booties but she won’t wear them, so what can I do? Maybe get a fur hat for her? Do they make dog mufflers?
That’s the trouble with November. It’s hard to be outside. It’s hard to be inside, too, actually. You know, when gray skies lurk all morning, then give way to darkness that steals the afternoon. It’s just too dark. Too gray. The moon doesn’t cut it as a source of light, so don’t try to tell me it does. Everything’s gray in November, the branches, the roads, the sky, my spirits.
My neighbor, who knows how I get in November, took an opportunity to rub it in yesterday, as she’s inclined to do. She called, chirping, “Hey, look! The sun’s out!” I could hear the teasing grin she was speaking through. As if sunshine is some kind of a noteworthy event. “Well, may the gods of slush plague you in the grocery store parking lot,” I spouted back. We laughed and hung up. At least the glasses of wine we occasionally share aren’t gray. I hope there really isn’t gray wine, or someone will bring it to me, for sure.
Yeah, I know about Seasonal Affective Disorder. And about special lights. I have ‘em. Maybe they help a little. Maybe so does grumbling to myself about how the sun should be out, like the rest of the year, like it manages to do in Arizona and Brazil. I know I should appreciate this opportunity to cocoon, read, bake and cook, get holiday preparations and shopping done ahead of time, sleep late, and have lengthy phone conversations with my far-flung sisters. But the activity I enjoy most is flipping the calendar to count the days until November’s over.
So, go visit snowbird friends or relatives, you advise. I’m not a good house guest. I think peoples’ refrigerators are kind of their intimate territory. I feel terrible when I screw up their remote. If I can’t sleep, I need to get up at 3 a.m. and roam the house, do a few little kitchen chores, read with a light on, and stay in my robe to be comfortable. Who’d want me around?
Be a snowbird? Naw. I admire those who can live half years here and there. Maybe because my spouse wants to stay home all winter factors in. What am I supposed to do? Roam around Florida for a few months on my own? And I really would miss the family. Really miss them. At least in November, I still get hugs and shared meals and interactions such as playing games like gin rummy that bring out our real personalities. If we didn’t have November, we probably wouldn’t pound on the piano or watch Netflix or National Geographic together.
So, okay, I need to change my attitude and outlook. I’m pretty sure it’s too late and I’m too old. But I’ll try. When you figure out how to send sunshine, I’ll take it. And I know from experience that the November doldrums are temporary. But I won’t put my bike away until forced to by a blizzard. And little dog can stay snuggled in her bed while I ride from now on.
Mary Wasche is a Messenger guest columnist.
