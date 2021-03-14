Sometimes the most simple observations can contain a profound insight. Such was the case when a simple quote accompanied by the picture of a child holding a glowing lantern appeared on my Facebook feed recently. The quote read, “If you light a lamp for someone else, it will also brighten your path.” As I read and reread that quote, I drank in the wisdom revealed by this extraordinary image and the truth it proclaimed. I know this is nothing of headline-making news, or any kind of earth-shattering revelation, but it is worth at least a few moments of pondering and reflecting.
This is a truth that undergirds our life. We have seen it time and time again. Watch a teacher. In the process of teaching a student, the teacher also learns. I know of a school cook who, during the early days of the pandemic when schools were not in session, worried about “her kids” and how they would be fed. Many of those children relied upon the school breakfasts and lunches for their daily nutrition. The school cook joined forces with a neighborhood church to share in their meal program, and helped to develop the ways meals could be delivered to the students at home through the bus service. I know how blessed she felt to be able to care for her kids – even as she shown the light of her compassion and heart of caring for their needs.
We have all discovered new ways to shine a light – whether through our prayers, or phone calls, or just words of encouragement, sometimes it is in the act of forgiving, or in an act of kindness – and those same rays of light we have shared for the sake of others, have blessed us in return. Each of us carries a light and shines it for others without considering its further impact. How is that light providing light for your path as well? How is it illuminating your journey in the world? How is it providing a blessing to you as it brightens the path for another?
Rev. Juli Sutton-Deem pastors at Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison.
