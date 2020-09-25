The five-year-old grabbed at my arm and yelled, “I want a pop tart!” It wasn’t the first time he’d interrupted me as I talked with another adult. He wasn’t my kid, but we knew each other well.
My reaction was to turn to him and say, “I’m talking with another big person. You don’t get to yell and interrupt us. We’ll be done talking pretty soon, and then it’ll be your turn to talk. Now wait.”
He was too surprised to do anything but stand there gaping at me.
I knew the message would be most effective if we did, indeed, finish our adult discussion quickly. So we did. My conversation partner, too, was surprised but understood and cooperated.
I kneeled to the little guy right away with a smile. “Okay, now, it’s your turn. What did you want to say?”
“I’m hungry. I want a pop tart.” His voice was smaller now, a bit hesitant.
I stifled a groan. “You must mean, ‘May I please have a pop tart?’”
He repeated that.
We opened the pop tarts. I didn’t ask him if he wanted cinnamon or strawberry. He got strawberry.
I’m finally allowing myself to be a crotchety old lady. One of those who moans, “Kids nowadays! They have no manners. I can’t believe how they behave!” I’m making old people complaints. The same complaints that have gone on for generations.
I’d spent enough time with this boy to know he’d learned to interrupt every time he wanted to be heard. That isn’t OK, so I’m starting now to do what I can to change it.
And why didn’t I give him a choice of pop tarts? Because I see children as young as two being continually forced to make choices. “What do you want for breakfast? Pancakes or oatmeal? Brown sugar oatmeal, or raisin?” Then later, “I’m going to the store. Do you want to go to the store? Should we stop at McDonald’s on the way back?” Then at McDonald’s, “What do you want? Chicken fingers or a corn dog? What sauce for the chicken fingers, barbeque or ranch?”
Little ones must be exhausted by the constant decisions required of them. I remember when oatmeal was set in front of us. That was breakfast. When mothers would tell their children to get in the car because “We’re going to the store now.”
And what’s this with “play dates?” Parents who arrange play time, even drive the kids somewhere else to play? Sure times are different now. What about, “Go outside and play. I’ll keep an eye on you.” Back in the good old days, our moms would have gone crazy if we were in the house, underfoot, all day. We had to figure out how to spend our time, amuse ourselves. No TV during the day, no faces bent over little screens for hours, no play room overflowing with more wildly colored plastic than we knew what to do with. We developed competence and autonomy by being left to our own resources and having to solve most of our own problems.
There were few decisions in our lives. We were managed by the adults, secure in the knowledge that there was a plan and we’d be taken care of. We’d never dare shout out an interruption when big people were talking. We were the kids. They were the adults, the ones in charge. They knew more than we did. They taught us how to behave and get along in life. There were boundaries and consequences. Kids didn’t shriek in public places. Family meals and schedules were arranged by the big people. Our opinions didn’t really matter, and dads never negotiated with eight-year-olds.
We knew we weren’t the center of it all. We were taught respect. We felt secure. And loved. I think the five-year-old knows I care about him. Maybe he liked being managed. He might think about it before interrupting adults again. And next time he’s at my house he’ll get the cinnamon pop tart.
Mary Wasche is a Messenger guest columnist and local author. Her books are available for purchase at the Messenger office.
