Pictured from left:
“When he was campaigning, Rudy Boschwitz asked if he could join my family for lunch at the State Fair.”
Allen Dobbelaire, Isle
“Along time ago, I saw Hubert Humphrey at the State Fair.”
Ruth Eklund, Isle
“As part of a conference of Region 5 school administrators, we met with Reprentaive Sondra Erickson in her office.”
Jeremy Schultz, Mora
“I saw and talked with State Representative Sondra Erickson at a parade in Milaca.”
Nate Fischer, Ogilvie
“At an awards ceremony my senior year in high school, Sondra Erickson presented me with several scholarships.”
Alecia Larson, Wahkon
