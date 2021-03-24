We all have choices or free will to make decisions that may affect us for the rest of our lives.
We have the right to stand up or take a seat when it comes to hot topics and things of choice or opinion. What we as individuals decide to do may affect others or at least the way they see us as individuals. We can decide to go it alone or jump on the bandwagon, so to speak, and go with the group. In the end, good, bad, or indifferent, we are still able to make choices. Even if it means having a disagreement.
As your sheriff, I get asked many questions pertaining to the hot button topics that are in current events or circling the water coolers. My response may be considered favorable or not depending on where the individual asking the question stands on the topic. Either way, I will always give them the truth even if it means losing their support. I am not the typical politician.
In recent times, there are many hot button topics that come up with more and more people standing up for what they believe in. This being a good thing, however, I would encourage people to do their own research for the real facts and base their decisions on the facts versus what someone may have told you as fact. Understand that it is OK to agree to disagree as long as we can remain civil. Understand that in research today you really do have to verify who the author may be to make a judgment call or educate yourself on the happenings around the world. It becomes very easy to pick and choose what words to listen to and what to ignore to fulfill our own prophesies based on individual agendas.
In the end, we are all people striving to survive and to make life just a little better for ourselves and our loved ones. Please take a moment to reflect on the positive in your life and dwell on that.
Guest columnist Don Lorge is the Sheriff of Mille Lacs County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.