The title of this essay is “Get a Life” and “Let It Go.” It is meant to be read and digested by boys and girls who have in the past played or will in the future play sports for Isle and Onamia High Schools (as well as their parents and coaches).
Since the late 1990’s, I have taken it upon myself to cover each and every local high school sporting event for the Mille Lacs Messenger, whereas, prior to those years, coverage of high school sports by our local paper was sporadic at best.
During each year of those two decades, I’ve described in print the feats turned in by hundreds of student/athletes – hundreds of names to learn every year and hundreds of games to retell for the moms, dads and grandparents of the lakes area who were eager to read about their kin.
While turning in stories on every contest, there have been times when I misspelled a name or two, misnamed a person in a picture, called an athlete a sophomore when he/she was really a junior or made mistakes dealing with athlete’s statistics. The mistakes were honest and surely not malicious on my part. After all, why would anyone, including myself, want to belittle a high school kid?
Most of the time, the young who I have misrepresented in some fashion have been nice enough to cut me some slack. But, there have also been boys and girls who play sports for OHS or IHS who can’t let a mistake of mine go. They insist on taking a jab at this reporter any time they see him, reminding him of the most minute miscue in the paper.
To those who have a tough time dealing with my mistakes, I say, “Get A Life” and “Let it Go.”
To those who nit-pick my few errors, and they are few when taken into account my entire years work, I say, consider this: There has not been a season where the local school itself did not misspell a student’s name in its programs. There has not been a season where a student keeping stats was not way off. But most importantly, a student’s misspelled name will surely not be the most traumatic occurrence in his/her life to come, and if it is, there is a problem with the athlete, not with me.
Student athletes must realize they too will, someday make a mistake or two. And, let it be known, that there were hundreds of times during past seasons when I could have chosen to dwell on mess-ups certain athletes made during a given contest – sometimes mistakes that cost their team a victory. Most often, however, I have made it a point to either not report the negative but, instead, dwell on the positive things that occurred on area courts and fields, because I am covering high school athletes not professionals.
So, boy and girl athletes of the local high schools consider this as you enter this coming winter season: A person losing a home to a fire is something serious, having your name misspelled in a sports article is not. A death in a family is something serious with which to deal. My calling you by the wrong first name is not.
I ask you to do this one thing for Ole Bob: when judging my work, take into account all the good things I’ve written about you and your teammates over the years, and there have been many. Maybe even a word of thanks might be in order when you feel I’ve done you right in a particular sports piece.
Especially, in this time of negativity, being positive might be refreshing…both from me and from you.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.