Time to take a stroll down memory lane and visit some opinions I’ve put forth during my two decades column-writing for this publication.
• On being able to sing: If you know you cannot sing, then don’t sing. And if you have been living with the delusion that you can sing, someone who realizes your folly ought to tell you so. The fact is not everyone can match a pitch.
• On providing golf in school curriculums: If your local school system does not offer the life-time sport of golf in its phy. ed. curriculum, put pressure on it to do so. Public education is for everyone regardless of wealth or social status, so the sport of golf ought to be introduced to “every” child grades 1-12. So far, no phy. ed. instructor in the Mille Lacs area has picked up on my proposal, and schools are left to wonder why they can’t find enough students to field a high school golf team.
• On getting rid of the Carnegie Unit: If your local high school is still using the “Carnegie Unit” (50-minutes per day for 180 days equals a full credit), do all you can do to put a stop to this archaic practice. That model for education is over 100 years old and has absolutely no basis in fact for judging if learning takes place. I dared Isle and Onamia to take the first steps in the state to rid themselves of this bogus model. So far, little change.
• On picking a religion that fits you: If you are one to call yourself a Roman Catholic or a Lutheran, but tend to not agree with some of your faith’s tenets, “stop calling yourself a Catholic or Lutheran.” There are over 5,000 sects of Christianity, meaning there must be one that you could buy into where you can agree with every item of their creed. So stop telling me you are a Catholic or Lutheran, then adding the word “but.”
• On speeding up play on the links: If you are a golfer, stop wasting time when playing your round. Speed up play for the sanity of those who are forced to play with you or behind you.
• On acting properly at high school sporting events: If you are a fan of local high school sporting teams and attend games, cheer on your boy and girl athletes but refrain from jeering the refs, coaches and sometimes even the student athletes themselves. It’s unsportsmanlike, and an insult to your local school to act like a moron from the stands.
• On counting my shots: If you are one who watches me take pictures at local high school sporting events and keeps count as to whether or not I take more pictures of Onamia or Isle athletes, stop it!
• On reverting back to the good old days of men’s dress: I dared middle-aged men and older to wear their pants high – that is with the waist line about chest-high like Humphrey Bogart and Fred Astaire did. So far, this style has not caught on.
• On asking kids at school to sell stuff: I’ve attempted to chide teachers, coaches, students and parents for being duped into thinking they need to sell pizzas and candy in order to fund proms, sports teams, yearbooks and other school-related activities – the funds of which are already provided for by the taxes we the public have paid to public education – a suggestion that has mostly fallen on deaf ears. If a school can’t fund a special activity, it is not the duty of a teacher or coach to sell candy to support that special project. The school board ought to be asked to fund it, and if they say “no” then no ought to me no.
• On ways to improve sports: I’ve volunteered ideas to clean up the sports of volleyball and football. Taking rotation out of volleyball and eliminating fumbling from football would go a long way toward proving who has the better team in both sports – suggestions that are worthy of consideration, but suggestions I will not see come to fruition in my lifetime.
• On keeping my privates, private: I’ve suggested installation of a partition in the men’s rooms at several local restaurants so as to prevent someone who is moseying down the hallway from seeing me doing a number one. So far, there are still at least three establishments around Mille Lacs that display full-view of urinal use when the men’s room door opens.
• On using chemicals to kill weeds: I’ve suggested cutting down the unsightly weeds growing in the mile stretch of median along Hwy. 169 in front of Mille Lacs Grand Casino. Kudos to the person or persons who heeded my call and made that happen last fall, but the weeds are back. Let’s hope someone puts defoliant on the weeds to kill them for good.
• On the U.S.A. charging other countries for what we do best: I thought it only right that the United States charge a fee to the countries around the world for which we provide armed service. That would mean the U.S.A. treasury would send a yearly bill to Japan, South Korea, Israel and most of Europe for services rendered.
• On the Grammys: I told you that the Grammy awards are not for music, as perhaps 99% of the world thinks they are. Yes, 99% of the awards go to things musical, but the awards are really about the “recording industry,” which includes the “spoken word.” Ergo, the Grammys are not music awards, i.e. all swans are white, until you spot a black one.
Bob Statz is still crazy after all these years.
