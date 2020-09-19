Many in the Mille Lacs area who own a piano had the pleasure of having their instrument tuned during the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s by Warren Park, a Twin City artisan who would frequent the lakes region three times per year tuning anywhere from 10 to 15 pianos in the period of three days. Park was not only an accomplished tuner but became a good friend to many in upper Mille Lacs County.
Now in his mid-70s, Park has retired from his piano-tuning business and spends time writing music and doting on his grandchildren. Recently, he wrote a short history and update on a business he began nearly 50 years ago which put him on a first-name status with many prominent Minnesota musicians. The business: West Bank School of Music.
Below is what he wrote about his creation.
WEST BANK SCHOOL OF MUSIC history lesson – early September, 1970: Even though I had never tried anything like this, at age 24, I didn’t think that mattered, so I started a music school, assembling around me several of my friends who were great performers to serve as the faculty.
Having just graduated from the University of Minnesota, studying music composition especially, I knew there was a need out there for an alternative way of teaching music to people. Classical music was just about all the U of M offered then.
I thought, “What about all those other styles of music that people enjoyed, like jazz, folk, blues, country, bluegrass, and everything else?” Serious study of those styles did not have a home at all.
WBSM was born fifty years ago, almost to the day. I wanted there to be a comfortable place for people to learn any kind of music they were interested in without having to go through all kinds of academic misery and distraction, an educational philosophy still getting traction in today’s world.
No testing, no credits, no prerequisites, no certificates, no grading, no pressure to reach a certain level within a certain time frame. Learn just what you want to know, create your own goals, go at your own speed. Pure learning at its best.
Several thousands of people over the 47 year history of WBSM thought this was a good idea.
I was the director for about 14 years, then running the WBSM Jazz Composer Series after that and serving on the WBSM board until April 2000.
Throughout that entire period (which amounted to mostly complete volunteer time for me), I and my many hundreds of colleagues and successors worked really hard at bringing an appreciation and understanding of music to everyone out there. And we can all feel proud of what we accomplished. After all, music is still what will save us, no matter where we are in life or where Earth is in history.
If any of you remember fondly your experiences of taking lessons, classes or playing in ensembles or participating in any of the hundreds of concerts WBSM produced, you are welcome to share them with me.
In what stage of life were you then, and what did you gain from your musical experience with our school?
We’d love to hear from you. Photos would be fun to see, too.
Best wishes,
Warren Park
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
