There is a Christian gospel passage in the book of Mathew, chapter 25 that reads in part: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothing and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”
In that parable, a person asks, “Lord when were you hungry, when were you thirsty, when were you naked, et cetera?” and the Lord replied, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
One does not have to be a Christian to understand the beauty of what Christ was saying.
During these stressful times dealing with the pandemic issues and during the gift-giving season associated with the impending holiday of Christmas, it might be time for all of humanity to heed the words in Matthew 25. Specifically, we might look around in our small Mille Lacs communities and ask ourselves how we could minister to those in need. We could volunteer goods or cash for the local food shelves. We could volunteer to deliver Meals on Wheels. We could visit the sick and imprisoned, even it would be from a social distance or by mail or by Zoom. We could buy a gift for Toys for Tots or a coat for any number of coat drives around the area. We could make sure the homeless around us have a warm place to settle during the coming winter months. We might even make a phone call to someone who we know is alone and might enjoy a chat.
Then again, we can take heart that many in Northern Mille Lacs County are already doing what Christ suggested. Many are giving their talents and money to charitable causes. And so many who do these acts of goodness choose to remain nameless.
Two stellar examples of the goodness around us were what happened this past Thanksgiving day. Over 220 turkey dinners were given out free of charge by the Mille Lacs Social Concerns organization, and the 270 Thanksgiving meals prepared for patrons of Wahkon Inn were paid for by a Mille Lacs area couple. Matthew 25 in all its glory.
Sometimes in the media (of which the Mille Lacs Messenger is one example) much of the ugliness of human behavior is featured. But, also, if you will notice in the Messenger, the Aitkin Age and on Twin City TV news programs, there are stories of the good people are doing in their communities.
Despite the ugliness of politics, the ugliness of crime and the ugliness portrayed all to often on prime-time TV dramas, there are plenty of stories of the goodness.
A prime example of people doing good things can be found weekly on episodes of “Returning the Favor,” a half-hour series presented only on Facebook by Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” fame. Each week, Rowe and company feature ordinary people in communities around the U.S.A. doing good things for no purpose other than trying to make their part of the world a better place. Every episode of “Returning the Favor” will make cry. And mostly the crying comes because of the joy seeing ordinary people like us doing extraordinarily good things.
Onamia Mayor Marge Agnew, at the annual tree-lighting ceremony last month, asked the assembled crowd to forget about the negativity in our world and ponder the positive things in our lives, even in the turmoil of 2020. Those in attendance at that event took time to recall incidences of good things that have happened to them and their families this past year.
So maybe we all could take a few minutes as we approach the new year to reflect upon what good there is around us and resolve to heed the words of Christ in the gospel of St. Matthew by looking for ways to do good to those in our immediate surroundings.
We might even make what Christ charged his apostles to do a News Year’s resolution.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
