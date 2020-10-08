One of the perks of working for a newspaper is a phenomena called a “Press Pass.” Each year the Minnesota Newspaper Association issues official looking cards to news rooms around the state, and reporters as insignificant as me have the luxury of putting that piece of cardboard in my wallet to be used when an occasion arises.
During my 20 years digging up stories for the Mille Lacs Messenger, I’ve had occasions where that pass has come in handy. That card has gotten me into the Minnesota Twins dugout, on a launch talking one-on-one with a Minnesota governor, on a platform in South Carolina with then presidential candidate Mitt Romney, in a room talking with local luminaries such as Bud Grant, Senator Al Frankin, Ron Shara, Frank Vascellaro, and number of major league sports figures.
One of the most memorable experiences when using the Messenger press pass came nearly two decades ago when I found myself in Fort Myers, Florida during Minnesota Twins spring training season. I was on vacation at the time and thought, “why not see if I could wiggle my way onto the grounds of the training center and mingle with the coaches and players of our state’s major league team?”
I was given permission to wander the area via my “press pass” with one stipulation: I was not allowed in the main Twins dugout.
So here I was, roving the various training stations looking for opportunities to take pictures of celeb players and personnel, and next thing I know I was slamming a pic of retired manager Tom Kelly. He asked me where I was from, and I said a small paper on Mille Lacs Lake, and he responded that he was familiar with the area. Neato!
I had a plan that day that involved this: I looked at the expanded roster of players in camp and decided I was going to follow the exploits of a young player with roots in the Upper Midwest and do a running report throughout the ensuing summer on how well that player might be doing if he made it to the big leagues.
I chose a young pitcher named Benj Sampson, who hailed from Ankeny, Iowa.
I spotted him on the field, got his attention, told him my intention of covering him throughout the summer if he made the Twins roster, and asked if I could interview him after practice. He agreed and we were to meet in one of many auxiliary dugouts on the lot. I sat down in an empty dugout waiting for Benj, when who walks in and sits down next to this semi-professional reporter? Retired Twins hero, Bert Blyleven. He was nice enough to engage me in a conversation as I was pinching myself with the thought that I was actually sitting next to and talking to this major league legend.
Blyleven noticed I had a copy of the Messenger in my hand and asked if he could peruse it. As he paged through the issue, he made note of a feature story on an Onamia local, Isabel Perkins, was about to marry a Earl Knudson. Bert turned to me and quipped, “You tell that Knudson, he is one lucky man.” We both chuckled, and I asked if I could take a picture of him reading our local paper. (We on the Messenger staff back then had a habit of taking a copy of our local paper with us on vacation, and we would get pics of people reading it with well-known icons in the background). I now have a photo of a future Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer reading the Messenger, my way of “circling Bert.”
And, what about Benj Sampson? I used my press pass to be in the photo boxes adjacent to the Twins and opponent’s dugouts when the young left-hander pitched his first home game that summer against the Cleveland Indians. The poor fellow was rocked for six runs, including three homers, in his first three innings and did not make it through the season on the major league roster.
But Sampson did come up to Eddy’s Resort on Mille Lacs for some muskie fishing during a break that July. Now that I think of it, I wonder if throwing gigantic muskie lures all day might have negatively affected his throwing arm? Sorry, Benj.
Throughout the years, I’ve found the press pass to have way more clout than one might imagine. It definitely got me in places and among people I ought not have deserved to be.
But I can hardly wait to see where that piece of cardboard takes me next.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
