I asked a male family member how he felt about the female referee, Sarah Thomas, who broke a glass ceiling as the first woman referee helping officiate at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The male family member responded, “She does a good job. I have no problem with her on the field.”
But he went on to question whether she truly earned that position or if it was just handed to her because she was a female. I responded, “Well maybe she earned it. Maybe she’s better than most of the other refs. After all, as women, we often have to work harder than men a lot of times to get anywhere.” He looked confused.
So this got me wondering, and I looked into how Thomas got to where she is now and how she was selected.
Thomas, a Pascagoula, Miss. native, was born into a sports family with her paternal uncle drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates and her aunt coaching the 1973 USA World University Games basketball team. Thomas attended the University of Mobile where she played college basketball. After playing college ball, she then joined a local men’s league but said after three years she got kicked out because she was female.
Thomas then began her career of officiating in youth and high school football games after her older brother, who was already officiating high school football games, invited her to attend a coaching meeting.
According to a New York Post article published on Feb. 7, 2021 by Kirsten Fleming, her brother warned her that she was going to get a few strange stares from a bunch of “old men who are set in their ways.”
She attended the meeting, being asked if she was someone’s wife with them trying to steer her toward women’s hoops. But Thomas persevered and began officiating her first football game in 1999. She continued for a decade, even through pregnancies in off-field positions.
Then scout Gerald Austin, a former NFL official and head of officiating for Conference USA, heard of Thomas. According to the New York Post article, another official, Joe Haynes, called Austin, saying he had an official he thought Austin should take a look at. Austin asked, “What’s his name?”
Austin later saw her work at a camp and of the 18 people at her position, he had her in the top three. “She had what I call CFS: common football sense. You can’t teach that. She just needed some college experience,” said Austin, who has remained a mentor.
The rest was history as she later joined Conference USA and worked officiating college football until she was hired by the NFL in 2015. Since then, she has been hired full-time as a line judge and moved up the ladder to head linesman in 2017.
According to a Bleacher Report publication, NFL officials are evaluated by the league, and those who earn the highest grades are selected to work the Super Bowl. According to the research done by the publication, every official’s performance on every play is reviewed by league staff members with on-field officiating experience. There’s a live evaluation performed by someone on-site, and the report from the observer is taken into account along with the film study ratings.
Beyond that, there’s a review process which involves a number of NFL supervisors looking at the same play together. And from there, those ratings on the referees are put into a report that is maintained by an independent third party contracted by the NFL.
After all aspects of each official’s performance is assessed, they are grouped into three tiers, with the highest tier being eligible for the playoffs.
