When I was a child, I held to a simple creed, and I’m sure many millennials my age could say the same. I wanted to be the very best, like no one ever was. The Pokémon franchise was an indelible part of my childhood, and I don’t think I could ever pretend otherwise. It’s a bit of nostalgia that’s been on my mind recently, as Pokémon celebrated its 25th Anniversary on Feb. 27, this past weekend. It left me longing for those days before I was old enough to have to file taxes, when there were only 151 pokemon, and the tagline still was “Gotta Catch ‘Em All.”
I’m sure a good one million think pieces have been written on Pokémon as a cultural phenomenon and ’90s fad. I’m not sure I’d have anything insightful to add by writing that sort of clinical and dry endeavor. But it does strike me that, while I’d say Pokémon is now prominently relegated as a fixture of my childhood, more than anything, that’s not without a great deal of continued enthusiasm still there.
And I know a great many friends my age in similar positions. We’ve kept up with the franchise over the past two and a half decades, even if adulthood hardly affords us the same sort of time and energy we had when we were 10 years old. About a year ago, I played through the most recent video game release, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and it was fairly fun, if nothing revelatory. I’ve heard from a handful of adult friends who had similar experiences.
So what is it that’s given Pokémon it’s modest staying power, now that the fervor it had in the ’90s has long died down? One small facet of the puzzle may be that Nintendo is particularly good at harnessing and making use of their established brands. Like its fore-bearer franchises Super Mario Bros. and Legend of Zelda, Pokémon has been reiterated in a fashion that draws on a well-established formula. Every three to five years, a new game brings a new fictional region with an average of about 100 new monsters to collect. There will be a series of eight gyms to challenge and a champion afterwards. About two-thirds of the way through, a villain will appear and briefly interrupt these proceedings. Wash, rinse, and repeat, about eight or nine times now over these past 25 years, give or take a handful of remakes.
But, while an adherence to tradition and formula may explain part of the staying power of Nintendo’s franchises, it is also a source of a great deal of criticism. Though I’ve kept tabs on Pokémon throughout these past 25 years, it’s also true that I’ve put a few of these games down part way and forgotten about them, in part because they can be so overly familiar.
If I were to pin down what’s truly at the heart of my longstanding Pokémon nostalgia, despite the wear and tear of time, I’d say it comes down to a certain ethos about its fictional world. Many beloved franchises carry some element of escapism; Pokémon simultaneously presents a wide world full of fantastic creatures and yet a world that young children can safely leave home to explore. It’s a weird world full of strange magic, and that magic is equally accessible to all people in that world. Conflict exists primarily as good-natured competition, and the true villains are those who seek to subvert the spirit of that competition.
I won’t claim there’s some secret wisdom or epiphany to be found here. It’s, at the end of the day, just earnest, pleasant and welcoming fun. At the heart of any good escapist fantasy is a world full of intrigue and possibilities. When I was a child, Pokémon had at least 151 of those possibilities, and it’s only grown in magnitude since. I don’t know that I can claim to be any sort of “very best” these days, and I don’t see myself catching ‘em all anytime soon, but I think there’s always going to be a small space in my heart for colorful monsters and those iconic, red-and-white balls.
