Chasing the aurora borealis has become a pastime for the last several years that was sparked by working in the newspaper business.
My interest was first piqued by a sports photographer who was a co-worker at a former newspaper I worked at. He spent many of his weekends with a photography group who specialized in chasing the northern lights. He told me they would travel to the North Shore, stay up late and watch the kp values rise on various notification platforms. This was fascinating.
I naively asked, “How do I join?” He told me I need to learn a few things first and said he would show me some settings on the camera.
Prior to this, I would use the company camera to shoot various events, meetings or people for human interest stories. I simply turned the camera on the green setting and pushed the shutter release button to take a photo. I thought to myself, “Photography is easy. This should be no problem.”
Well Fred gave me a tutorial on how to take night photography and set me up with a tripod he wasn’t using anymore. I took notes as he spoke and would use them later in frigid temperatures out on a frozen lake or an abandoned road away from the city lights.
The second step, he said, was to join aurora borealis notification groups on Facebook and download a geomagnetic storm app on my phone which would alert me to rising kp values that indicate the brewing of a geomagnetic storm, ushering in the aurora. If the kp value, which ranges from 0-9, is above 5, there’s a good chance of seeing the lights.
The next thing I would need to do, Fred said, if conditions were ripe for viewing the aurora, is check the radar for cloud cover. If there are clouds, forget about seeing the aurora.
Now I’ve never seen the aurora with my naked eye, at least the beautiful colors that are picked up by the camera set at a low shutter speed. Some people have though. But most of us just see a white band of light hovering over the horizon.
But last week on Tuesday, Mar. 2, an admin from one of the aurora borealis chaser Facebook groups notified me that the lights were out! She lives nearby and knew I was looking to head out on a moment’s notice if they should appear. So that is exactly what I did.
I grabbed my new camera and a spare battery (because they tend to lose energy faster in the cold), quickly grabbed a patio table to set the camera on, bundled up, and headed out to see what I could find.
The first place I headed to was the lake we live on. I could see a white band to the north fade in and out. I set up the camera on a steady surface where it wouldn’t move when taking a photo. I learned this the hard way when first starting out. My photos were blurry because the camera wasn’t steady. The first time I was able to capture the lights on camera, the photo looked something like a yellowish blur. Eventually I learned how to focus in on an object, usually a far off light, and set the tripod somewhere preferably out of the wind so it didn’t move while the shutter sat open taking in as much light as possible for up to 30 seconds.
But on the lake Tuesday, the first photo revealed the lights were out! This would be the first time I really saw them well through the lens. So many times I set out to find them, traveling several miles to St. Croix State Park or to the North Shore or the south end of Mille Lacs only to miss seeing them. While it was disappointing to miss the lights, it was never time wasted. I would usually have a friendly companion go with me on the adventure, and we would enjoy the hunt and the tranquility of being out in the still darkness far away from the noise of any city lights.
Last Tuesday did not disappoint in finding the aurora, however. I took the images I could on the lake and headed to a desolate road I’ve been to many times in search of the aurora.
Shutting off the lights of the car while keeping it running to stay warm, I took my gear out and onto the middle of the road. I set the camera up and focused in on the lights of a distant farm and started to shoot using the settings my friend told me she used that night (a 10-second shutter speed, 3200 ISO and 2.8 f-stop). While I was waiting to see what the camera would reveal, I witnessed something spectacular. The lights were dancing. I could see pillars of white light shoot up over the northern horizon and rolling waves of white over the far-off barn. Though I couldn’t see the colors that would soon be revealed on the backside of the camera, it was amazing to witness them dance.
The camera did reveal the lights as I had hoped. The photos were nothing like what I’ve seen come from Alaska or Norway. But it was something for me. Enough to keep my eyes on the sky for the month of March, which they say is a great month for storm activity! See page 24 for a photo.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
(0) comments
