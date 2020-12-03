Bill Watterson, the brilliant mind behind Calvin and Hobbes, once penned a strip where Calvin looks out the window at night and excitedly observes the snowfall. Calvin, in his seven-year-old wisdom, notes that children love snow because they don’t have to drive a morning commute. As much as adulthood has shown me Calvin is correct, however, I also can’t help but hold onto some fondness for this time of year. The chill of winter has set upon us, and I have a nostalgic ache for Calvin’s wintertime glee.
I suppose, in part, that fondness is borne of the privilege of consistently having a warm home to return to. I’ve never been an outdoors enthusiast, truth be told, and my nostalgia is very much built in having a good book to read in the warmth of a household hearth. While I built my share of snow goons and frozen modern art sculptures, like Calvin, the hot cocoa afterward is what sticks in my mind.
And there’s the atmosphere. A fun fact I’ve come across is that snowfall and snow accumulation absorbs sound, leading to the telltale silence of our winter season. Beyond that silence, snowy piles and drifts envelop and encase the world, alongside the hoarfrost and icicles. Winter traps the world in seasonal amber; it’s a time for rest, meditation and peace.
But then those ugly responsibilities Calvin foresaw rear their malevolent head, particularly where commuting is concerned. Vehicles stored in the elements need their windshields defrosted, often early in the morning. Roads are hazardous; the going is slow and cautious. My damnable luck seems to hold that at least once a year, if not more, I’ll end up needing to drive in a white out blizzard, with the boundaries of the highway an absolute mystery. This November treated me to the experience once already. Whatever poetry winter holds, it’s lost while working out in it.
We’re also entering the holiday season. Some, I’m sure, hold that as a plus. While I enjoy this next month in its own way, it is very much on separate terms from winter itself. Where winter is a season of solitude, this period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day is often a raucous spiral of busyness and celebration, and I think we are fortunate to have some slower paced winter left after.
Watterson featured winter quite frequently in his strips, and Calvin’s antics regularly had a white backdrop of snow. As mentioned, there were his snow masterpieces but also numerous snowball fights and sled rides. There were also those strips where Calvin’s dad needed to shovel, juxtaposed against Calvin’s winter world as a place of childhood. Snow was such a prominent theme of the comic that it was even featured in the famous last strip. Calvin and his tiger sledded off into another blank white field of snow, disappearing into the annals of his decade-long childhood. It’s a rather appropriate length for a childhood, in retrospect.
A lot of social media space and ink has been spilled about drudgery of 2020 – quite fairly, I’d say. Fortunately, that year has an end in sight. Unfortunately, the turning of a calendar page isn’t going to make problems like a pandemic or political unrest disappear. But much like Calvin, we’ll soon have a big white sheet of paper to draw on, full of possibilities. In the famous last words of that seven-year-old, “It’s a magical world, Hobbes, ol’ buddy … Let’s go exploring.”
Evan Orbeck is a Messenger staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.