When I think back on what sickness was during childhood, one memory in particular stands out. I’m laying on the couch of my family’s living room, and I’m feeling that vile, full-body ache that accompanies the flu. “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!” reruns are playing on the television, and the formulaic episodes have me just as unmoored from time as the aching and lack of school day structure. The thought runs through my head, “This is how I exist now. When will it end?”
Fortunately, that feeling did eventually end, and I’ve made it well into adulthood since this incident occurred some two decades ago. But being an adult doesn’t mean I’m now immune to the time-annhilating experience of sickness. On Friday, Oct. 23, I returned home from work with a splitting headache, accompanied by bouts of fatigue and nausea. It’s hard not to assume the worst mid-pandemic, and when my symptoms got worse Saturday, I immediately scheduled a COVID-19 test. Tuesday evening, after a weekend plus some had exacerbated my symptoms to include a cough, fever, and chills, I received a call telling me the test had been positive.
It’s been two weeks since, and, fortunately, I’ve largely recovered. The fever subsided, the coughing has lessened, and the tightness in my chest (which only set in amid the second week) dissipated. And, of course, the days have started to have names and numbers again.
It is probably true that my COVID-19 experience is the worst I’ve felt in about four years. Unfortunately for COVID, however, it’s not the first respiratory illness that has tried to kill me in the last half-decade. Those who know me personally may remember I spent October 2016 hospitalized with a sudden but severe case of pneumonia. I never got a solid explanation as to what caused my lungs to stop working that fall. I recall being told it may have just been a freak flu that developed into a mild case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, in which case, I’m somewhat lucky to be alive.
So, while I don’t want to dismiss COVID-19’s potential for severity, my own mild case didn’t even manage to put me on oxygen. I suppose I had the advantage of being relatively young and relatively healthy. Baring a relapse, it hardly measures up to my previous round of fall lung failure.
It hasn’t escaped me that both of these episodes of illness occurred in October. If I can help it, I’d like to avoid making a habit of it, and I am three for five, so far as recent Octobers go. Those five Octobers also represent the era of my life post-college graduation. I think back to that my eight-year-old self, lost from time with the flu. While these recent illnesses have also rendered time meaningless, my relationship with time is far different now, at age 27.
In some ways, the monotony of adulthood can be its own sort of illness. Even while perfectly healthy, the days can start to bleed together, like they did back when you were eight years old, sitting on the couch, home sick from school. The pattern only rarely shifts, weeks with particularly stressful workloads, the furor of organizing family customs around the holidays, or when something unexpected, like an illness, tips the whole structure over.
I know I’m not alone in feeling a little temporally displaced. My college friends, all in good health, described this past week as the longest Tuesday ever when we touched base, and spending most of the post-Election Day sick hasn’t helped me feel any less unmoored. Even now, while my recovery has me somewhat relieved, there’s still that hanging trepidation of what the period between now and January will hold.
When I left the hospital in 2016, I felt a bit like a page had turned. I suppose a page is always turning, in some way. But that was the moment I began looking for a career more in line with my Bachelor’s degree, the near-death experience shaking me out of my grocery store clerk complacency. I did quite veer as close to death this October, but time is starting to flow in earnest once again. As the metaphorical page flips, it’s as good as a time as any to think on what the next chapter has in store.
Evan Orbeck is a Messenger staff writer.
