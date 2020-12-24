When I’m texting these days, at least in casual contexts, I use emojis without much of a thought. Those grinning little cartoon faces have become more or less part and parcel with any platform for digital communication, and for the most part, I feel like they serve their purpose. While tone might be easily lost in rapid-fire back and forth of Facebook Messenger or Twitter and Discord DMs, it’s easy enough to take a smile on to disarm even the most neutral of statements. I’ve long been fascinated by language and semiotics, that is, the study of symbols and what they signify, and one emoji in particular has been weighing on my mind of late. The culprit: Upside-down smiley face, .
You see, in texting chains between my mother and I, she has a habit of sticking this little guy, , after joking and facetious comments. To me, this feels tonally wrong. Most frequently, when I see , my read is that the person is trying to communicate stress, frustration or masked pain. It carries a strong negative connotation. Truth be told, I’m not sure where or when I picked up this connotation, but I know I’ve seen friends and acquaintances use it this way, and it’s ingrained to the point where my mother’s usage frequently causes me confusion.
However, a cursory glance at Google search results seems to suggest that my mother isn’t incorrect in her usage either. The site Emojipedia describes as “commonly used to convey irony, sarcasm, joking, or a sense of goofiness or silliness” and compares it to a bemused shrug. Dictionary.com, on the other gives small credence to my own reading, noting that the emoji’s usage varies from context and person, and in addition to irony, sarcasm, or silliness, it can also represent “passive-aggression and frustrated resignation.”
Given the variance here, I’ve since conducted some small, informal surveys on how people read . On a Discord server consisting mostly of friends and peers, responses seemed to favor my reading. One friend said it represented sarcasm, or dreading something, and that it definitely wasn’t silly or positive. Other readings included “I’m at my limit” or “it’s funny because I’m deeply sad.” I had two different people compare it to the popular “This is fine” meme, featuring a smiling dog trapped in a burning room, courtesy of artist KC Green.
On Facebook, responses from older relatives seemed to favor my mom’s usage, describing it as silly or, if it represented frustration, it was over something minor or superficial. Perhaps the most curious element of all this to me is that there almost seems to be a split along generational lines here. Friends my age, under 30, read the negative connotation, while it’s largely older relatives who read it positively.
My own armchair theory is that usage varies based on social media websites as much as age. My social media usage has tended to be on sites like Twitter and Tumblr. The audience you interact with on these sites tend to be less personal, more anonymous. As such, venting frustrations is slightly more common. Meanwhile, since you ostensibly know your Facebook friends, silly and ironic joking is more common. I suspect a generational element comes in (again, armchair theorizing) because the general Facebook audience has trended towards being an older, more familial space.
And, as my younger sister and dictionary.com have both pointed out, context could be the larger factor here. After all, my survey sample size on both websites was about half a dozen people. So long as your audience gets the idea, it probably doesn’t matter whether means “playful joshing” or “despair is imminent.”
I stand by it being linguistically fascinating, however. We’ve all been using emojis in our casual communication for roughly the same number of years, so you’d think their meanings would be standardized. stands in stark contrast, having developed contradictory meanings, seemingly between a generational gap.
It’s interesting food for thought, as a fast approaching holiday threatens to bring generations of family in contact with one another, especially in a year where a great deal of that “contact” is likely to be virtual. In any case,
-y Christmas to all, and to all, a night.
Evan Orbeck is a Messenger staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.