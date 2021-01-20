Google Earth is a so much fun. For those of us with internet, we just dial a location and in seconds we enter the world of eagles, hovering over any spot on the globe.
I’ve zeroed in on my favorite fishing spot in Canada, and, “voilá,” there I am, 400 miles north of Mille Lacs Lake looking down on my secret walleye holes. What a view.
And I get a real kick out of zooming in on my home and neighborhood in Onamia and my cabin on Mille Lacs. What a novel perspective Google Earth provides.
Fifty years ago this month, I was in the Army stationed on one of the most breathtakingly beautiful oceanfronts in the world — albeit that location was, at the time, in a war zone in the country of Vietnam. Nonetheless, take away the fact that there was a “conflict” going on in 1971, if someone would have blindfolded me and dropped me where I was stationed during the war, one block inland from the golden sands of the South China Sea, I could have been fooled into thinking I was on a beach in Oahu or Miami.
Out of curiosity, I recently wondered what my old, 1971 stomping grounds half-way around the world looked like these days, so I dialed up Google Earth and away I went back to Southeast Asia.
In Vietnam for one tour, and in charge of running around a 10-mile area of the country on a daily basis with an Army vehicle, I pretty much got to know the territory. I was stationed a few blocks from the largest Air Force base in Vietnam at Cam Ranh Bay.
On my computer, I was first shown the entire country. Then, as I zoomed in to the center of the country, I soon found myself looking down upon a part of the world that was my digs for over 300 days a half-century ago.
I located the giant air base, with its long runways that, from above on Google, stood out against the rest of the terrain. What struck me back then and what came back to mind now was this: In the late 1960s, the United States built on that site, with our tax dollars, a state-of-the-art airport capable of accommodating the largest planes in the world. We built that base in a country that was still plowing fields with oxen and whose main economic resource at the time was producing charcoal. That juxtaposition of the Middle Ages meeting the 20th century presented a cultural shock to this 23-year-old lad from Minnesota back then.
To look down on that same air base in 2021, I noticed just one plane on the runway, and most of the air base was in seemingly disuse. My immediate thought was, what a shame. What a waste.
That was when my entrepreneurial mind kicked into gear with this thought: With a major airport already in place just blocks away from some of the most gorgeous beaches in the world, why wouldn’t Conrad Hilton plop down a line of hotels on that stretch of the South China Sea allowing Vietnam to become one of the most lucrative vacation destinations in Asia?
But, I digress.
My most immediate reason for visiting that Vietnam site via Google Earth was to try to find my old base camp: After all, I knew every inch of that place during my war year, and I was curious as to what it looked like today.
In fact, while perched in a guard tower during my tour, I constructed a 360 degree black and white photo of that camp — most likely the only one of its kind in existence. In other words, I have the only proof available of exactly what that small Army base looked like in 1971.
But, try as I did to locate that piece of real estate from the Google Earth map, I could not come up with my camp. Either the terrain had changed so dramatically over the years or I was looking at the wrong coordinates.
What I really would like to do some day is fly to Vietnam, rent a car with a guide and try to locate my former base. I’d be interested in returning to ’Nam, only if my guide would drive me directly to the site of my former home.
I recently met a veteran of that “conflict” (could never call it a war) who told me that visiting my old stomping grounds via a car might be a possibility. So I’m hoping to board a plane for South Vietnam someday just to walk on the soil that, for at least one year in my life, was so memorable.
As for now, I’m relegated to visiting this site via Google Earth. Got to love my Google Earth!
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.