If you’ve read the rest of the paper and have gotten this far, you couldn’t help but notice the story on Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison hosting the virtual town hall to address resident concerns regarding the 1855 Reservation signs that were recently installed.
I’m not here to weigh in on that issue but do question the decisions by our State leaders.
The concern brought forward, questioning why the signs were erected before a court decision was made, in my opinion, is valid. Though Ellison denies it, I believe this is likely politically motivated.
A more tempered approach by our State’s leaders would have prevented the heightened tension we are now experiencing in the area. Gov. Walz was fully aware that the issue would be determined by the courts when ordering the installation of the signs but chose to go ahead anyway, disregarding the concerns of the County and not providing adequate answers for those with concerns.
Ellison made the statement several times in Thursday’s town hall that their, his and Gov. Walz’s, decision to acknowledge the 1855 Reservation boundaries was strictly based on law and court precedence. If that principle of using law and court direction had been applied in the decision to erect boundary signs, Gov. Walz would have waited until there was a specific decision made on this reservation before taking action. This would have shown consistency.
Many citizen concerns brought before Ellison last Thursday night were legitimate. I am hoping he honors his commitment to provide more detailed information addressing those concerns as some of the responses his assistant AG gave were vague and, I felt, empathized with one side over the other.
“If we don’t [have the answers], we’ll take those questions back and get answers,” said Ellison. I applaud the fact that the AG took time from his Minneapolis trial duties to hear the concerns. This shows empathy on his part for both sides.
However, there may be no answers to find right now. And those answers may only surface should the boundaries be legally established. Some answers are rooted in state law, however, such as the public law 280. But there again, nuances may be found within that law.
One citizen’s comments, in particular, stood out to me. Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe member Colin Cash discussed property ownership on the 1855 Reservation and what he felt property ownership would look like should the boundaries be put legally in place.
But what stood out to me most was Cash’s encouragement to Band members to write in to the Mille Lacs Messenger. He felt that many issues could be resolved by open dialogue. I agree with him to an extent and have learned that most problems are caused by lack of or improper communication.
“Things could easily be resolved with dialogue if some of the [Band members] wrote and [were] published in the Mille Lacs Messenger and not just from the county attorney,” said Cash.
We would like to hear more from Band members, especially the leadership. We have invited tribal leadership to take part in our column rotation to hear first hand from them and not just hear the side of the County, whose meetings we regularly attend as part of our coverage. That invitation still remains open.
Hearing from Band members is also something that may help open up dialogue between Band and non-Band members.
Communication is a powerful tool in conflict resolution. I hear from non-Band members and Band members in off the record conversations, but I applaud those who are willing to go on the record with their concerns and open themselves up to criticism.
Bottom line: none of what is said or done by State officials or local residents will determine the Reservation boundaries. But what is said, if chastened with kindness and peace-seeking, will help the two entities, Band members and non-Band members, move forward together. Because the Mille Lacs Band is not going anywhere and feel the land they were granted in 1855 is rightfully theirs. The non-Band members who have had their families rooted in the area for over 150 years are likely not going anywhere either.
Both sides must be willing to strive for this type of communication, however.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
