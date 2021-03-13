Back in the 1950s, before the Minnesota Twins came to the state, the closest a Minnesotan could come to viewing Major League Baseball live was taking a trip to the two Chicago stadiums to watch the Cubs and White Sox or to Milwaukee to cheer on the Braves.
The closest Minnesotans could come to enjoying Major League Baseball in their own back yard pre-1960 was watching the Minneapolis Millers (farm-club for the then New York Giants) and the St. Paul Saints (farm club for the then Brooklyn Dodgers) who were part of the AAA American Association.
There was another baseball league associated with the big leagues which existed in the five-state area during the 50s: That was the Northern League, a Class C group of real Major League farm clubs with players also working their way to the big leagues. Among those Northern League clubs were the St. Cloud Rox (farm club for the New York Giants), Duluth Dukes, Winnipeg Goldeyes, Aberdeen Pheasants, Grand Forks Chiefs, Sioux Falls Packers, and Eau Claire Braves, to name a few.
As an avocation, my father, whose day job was working for Northern States Power Company, spent 30 summer nights at Municipal Stadium in downtown St. Cloud and 30 nights at the KFAM radio station broadcasting the home and away Rox games in the 1950s. How did he do the away games? That is a story in itself, left for another day.
Back then, without Major League Baseball in the state, people in Stearns County were very much interested in the “stars of tomorrow” who came through Cloud City each year, and if they couldn’t attend the games, they listened to my pop (The Old Dutchman, as he called himself) on the radio.
Among the players who played for the Rox were Orlando Cepeda, Lou Brock, Leon Wagner, Ossie Virgil, Jesus Aloe, Charlie Fox, Willie Kirkland, Tony Taylor, and George Mitterwald. Among the other players in the Northern League who fans got to see during those years were Jim Palmer, who pitched for the Pheasants, Jim Northrup playing for the Dukes and one other player of note whom most today would recognize: In 1952, a young man named Hank Aaron, played a summer for the Braves farm club in Eau Claire.
When Hank made it to the Majors in just a few short years of minor league ball, my father would often tell me the story of how he did the radio broadcast of Aaron’s first minor league game. “He played shortstop that night,” dad recalled. Whether or not “the Dutchman” really saw Aaron play his first Northern League game probably can’t be verified since dad died in 1994, but reading Hanks bio, it does mention that he started playing pro ball in the infield but was later moved to the outfield where he spent his entire big league career.
Mr. Aaron, a Black man who was born and raised in the deep South and went on to become one of the great players of all time, passed away a few months ago at age 87. During several of his interviews over the years he was quoted as saying his time spent in Eau Claire in many ways was responsible for him making baseball a career, stating how he found out what life was like living in a part of the country that was more integrated than where he came from. Sad, but true.
People of color may have been accepted with a little more grace in the northern states as opposed to the southern belt during the 1950s, but Mr. Aaron’s constant bouts with overt racism is well documented. And racial bigotry got progressively worse for Hammerin’ Hank when he was chasing baseballs’ mostly white records, especially Babe Ruth’s home run mark. But somehow he survived and became a model for his race, his country and Major League Baseball.
For those of us who grew up in St. Cloud in the 50s watching minor-leaguers play ball in our stadium, men of color were a novelty because we had only four men of color in our town of 35,000 back then: two Black men and two Asian Americans.
And to this day, although Cepeda, a Puerto Rican, who was welcomed into my home the final day he spent in the Northern League, I can’t imagine what he went through navigating the mostly-white culture of mid-Minnesota and the surrounding states. As with Aaron, we know from his testimony, the road was was not easy.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
