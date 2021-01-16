Two quality people working in the Mille Lacs community recently pulled the plug on their careers, both leaving behind worthy legacies. The two who left us are a married couple: Dave and Linda Goldsmith of rural Isle.
Many in the lakes area knew Dave as their local barber. He established a sizable clientele during the 40-plus years trimming hair in his shop on Main Street, Isle. Dave graduated from Onamia High in 1971, so with his age and with a nudge from the Minnesota governor who barred certain shops from staying open because of an apparent risk from the pandemic this past summer, he decided to throw in the towel (along with his clippers). There was a huge void left in the 20-mile radius of Mille Lacs Lake when Dave suddenly pulled up stakes. How much is he being missed? Just ask his devoted customers who are now scurrying to find someone to take his place and listen to their monthly blather. But Goldsmith admits it was time to retire, although leaving his weekly routine of the past four decades has to have taken a bit of getting used to. “I know Dave misses seeing and talking to his customers,” said Linda.
As popular as David the barber was with the locals of the area, chances are the general public may not associate or even appreciate Linda for the fine job she has turned in working for the Mille Lacs Messenger during the past 14 years. Those who’ve written for the Messenger in the recent past, gained a bit of notoriety seeing their byline embossed below every article written or picture taken. Linda, however, seldom had her name printed anywhere on any page, even though her handiwork appeared on every page of print on a weekly basis.
Because she has been such an important cog in making sure the local newspaper is and was award-winning, allow me to briefly explain what Linda has brought to the press table this past decade-plus. Hired as a photo technician in 2007, she was originally asked to adjust every photo taken by every reporter on staff, as well as deal with submitted photos week after week. If one were to count the number of photos that appeared in each weeks issue and realize that Linda somehow has had her hand in dealing with each one, that alone would be quite a feat. As the years progressed, Linda took on other assignments not originally in her job description. She took charge of organizing the church and education pages, as well as editing every obituary that came across her desk. And being a native to the area, she was able to bring her knowledge of area locals which was a huge asset for the paper.
She was also responsible for placing most of the ads which appeared on the Messenger pages. When all those elements were in place, she was a trusted proofreader. The day after going to press for the past 14 years, she was busy designing the ensuing weeks issue. And did her name appear under any of those photos, those ads or the stories in any issue so-as to get any credit for her work? Hardly ever.
Linda did all this while working for a number of different editors, most always keeping her composure under pressure of deadlines and dealing front-line with so many who entered the Isle office.
There isn’t one present or former employee or reader of the Messenger who doesn’t owe Linda a debt of gratitude for helping make this small-town newspaper something special. She chose Jan. 8 as her final day working for this local paper. She says she is looking forward to spending family time with her now retired husband, her children from their extended families and especially her grandchildren.
Linda will be going out with a bit of satisfaction in that she, along with our current editor, Traci LeBrun, have won a state-wide award for journalism for the work they did on general layout in our paper.
Finally, after all these years, Linda will get some well-deserved recognition for a job well done.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.